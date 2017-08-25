Police Search for Man Suspected of Setting Fire to House

The West Haven fire marshal is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a house fire that was intentionally set.

West Haven police are searching for the man wanted in connection with arson at a house in West Haven last month. The fire trapped a woman inside her home and she was hospitalized for several days.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Tyrece Perry, who is suspected in connection with the fire at 339 Center St. on July 11 and wanted for charges including arson in the first degree, assault in the second degree, home invasion and three counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on July 11 and Fire Marshal Keith Flood said evidence showed ignitable liquids in the stairwell of the entryway of the two-family home.

The fire completely burned the stairs, trapping a woman on the second floor. She was rescued through a second-floor back window and taken to a hospital, where she remained for several days.

Anyone with information on where Perry is should contact West Haven police.











