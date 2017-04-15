A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a jogger in Carlisle on Wednesday night, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

Authorities said William Baafi, 36, of Lowell was taken into custody on Friday and charged with assault, accosting and annoying a person of the opposite sex and breaking and entering a vehicle in connection with the alleged assault that took place in Great Brook State Park.

Police said Baafi allegedly approached the jogger's vehicle while she was in the visitor center parking lot at about 7:30 p.m. and blocked her from moving out of her spot.

Authorities said Baafi then allegedly went up to the victim's window and began yelling at her before putting his hands on the window — attempting to assault her and enter the vehicle.

"This arrest is the result of the cooperative work of several local law enforcement agencies to identify and locate the defendant. I applaud the Carlisle Police Department for their comprehensive investigation and their collaboration with our Office which led to resolution in this matter," said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The incident remains under investigation by Carlisle Police with assistance from police departments in Billerica, Concord, Lincoln, Lowell, Westford, and Nashua, New Hampshire.

Baafi will be arraigned on Tuesday in Concord District Court.