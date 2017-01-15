The suspect stole two the jars designated for donations from a Mobil gas station in Norwood. (Published 2 hours ago)

The search is on for a man accused of stealing donation cans from a gas station in Massachusetts.

The suspect stole two cans designated for donations from the Mobil gas station at 971 Providence Highway in Norwood. The money in the containers was intended for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Security video from the store shows a man and a woman entering the store together. The woman attempts to distract the employees while the man steals the cans, according to police.

The license plate on the suspect's car has been identified, but the car was reported stolen in Framingham earlier that morning.

Norwood Police have released the surveillance footage from the incident and asks anyone who recognizes the suspect, or his accomplice, to contact the department.