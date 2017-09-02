A Massachusetts man is facing several charges in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Dudley on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to 7 Oxford Ave. at about 3 p.m. after receiving a report that a victim had been stabbed near the eye.

When police arrived, the 18-year-old man was standing in the driveway with a blood-soaked T-shirt covering his wound. He told police he was allegedly stabbed by Sanauel Pimentel, 32, of Webster.

Upon investigation and review of surveillance video in the area, police were able to identify Pimental and place him under arrest. Authorities believe the stabbing occurred over a money dispute.

The victim, who suffered a deep laceration to his right cheek and right side of his nose, was transported to Harrington Hospital at Hubbard for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Pimentel has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and carrying a dangerous weapon. It's unclear when he will appear in court to answer to the charges.