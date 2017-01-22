Police in Vermont are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Montpelier.

Officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex on Barre Street at 4:34 a.m. Saturday, where they found the victim outside of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Authorities said the victim, 33-year-old Markus Austin, was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The shooting is not believed to be random and police think the victim and suspect knew each other. There also could be more than one suspect at large, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191 or the Montpelier Police Department at 802-223-3445.