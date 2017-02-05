A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after driving off a road, rolling over and crashing into a home in Merrimac, Massachusetts.

Police said an officer first saw the dark-colored Honda mini-van with its hazard lights on, speeding east on East Main Street just after 8 p.m.

The officer attempted to stop the driver near DeLeo’s Pizza but the driver accelerated and continued toward the Merrimac Liquors plaza.

Police said the vehicle then crashed into two concrete barriers and a cage containing residential propane tanks at the front corner of the liquor store before rolling over several times through the parking lot, a wooden guard rail, a fence and then over a wall and into the side of an unoccupied house.

The driver, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Merrimac Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.