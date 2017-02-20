Man Leads Police on Overnight High-Speed Chase in NH | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Leads Police on Overnight High-Speed Chase in NH

The chase began in Concord on I-93 south just before midnight

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Boston/Frame of Mind Photo

    A man who may have been involved in several crimes in northern New Hampshire led police on a high-speed pursuit, according to state police.

    The chase began in Concord on I-93 south just before midnight, when the operator of a 2007 Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck bearing a N.H. Registration plate refused to stop for hazardous driving.

    He led police on a pursuit on I-93, I-293 and the F.E. Everett Turnpike at speeds between 50 and 100 mph.

    Officers eventually deployed spike strips, which the vehicle hit, causing it to come to a rest off the Exit 3 southbound off-ramp.

    The suspect was taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

    The suspect has not yet been identified, but police say he may have been involved in unrelated crimes prior to the pursuit.

    An investigation is underway.

    Published 42 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices