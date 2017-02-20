Man Leads Police on Overnight High-Speed Chase in NH

A man who may have been involved in several crimes in northern New Hampshire led police on a high-speed pursuit, according to state police.

The chase began in Concord on I-93 south just before midnight, when the operator of a 2007 Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck bearing a N.H. Registration plate refused to stop for hazardous driving.

He led police on a pursuit on I-93, I-293 and the F.E. Everett Turnpike at speeds between 50 and 100 mph.

Officers eventually deployed spike strips, which the vehicle hit, causing it to come to a rest off the Exit 3 southbound off-ramp.

The suspect was taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but police say he may have been involved in unrelated crimes prior to the pursuit.

An investigation is underway.