Man Pleads Not Guilty to Shooting Man in Head Near Church

A Burlington, Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to shooting another man in the head as he sat in a vehicle outside a church in St. Albans.

Police say 22-year-old Zakk Trombly walked up to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Holy Angels Church last week, pounded on the windows and demanded the driver open the door.

They say he then shot 22-year-old Dustin Davenport, of Richford. Officers found Davenport lying in the parking lot. He was in critical condition on Friday.

Trombly was arrested in Swanton on suspicion of attempted murder following an investigation and interviews.

WPTZ-TV reports investigators believe he was upset that Davenport scammed a group Trombly was with in a drug deal.

The Burlington Free Press reports Trombly pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.