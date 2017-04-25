PD: Armored Car Service Employee Pulled Gun on FBI Agent

An employee of an armored car service is accused of pointing a gun at an FBI agent while stopped at a traffic light in New London last Friday morning.

Police said an FBI agent called 911 at 7:50 a.m. Friday. He said someone was pointing a gun at his agency car in the area of Eugene O'Neill Drive and Gov. Winthrop Boulevard and alerted authorities that he was following the car but needed help from police.

Officers responded and said the FBI agent, who was plain clothes, and the suspect, who was wearing a security uniform, were stopped in the area of Reed Street and Wausau Place.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jason Gross, of Colchester, and said he was charged with reckless endangerment, threatening and breach of peace.

Officers at the scene seized a Smith and Wesson 40-caliber semi-auto pistol and ammunition.