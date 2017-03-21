PD: Driver Flashes Fake Gun Trying to Flee Accident Scene

Windsor Locks police have arrested an East Windsor man accused of pointing a fake gun at another driver after fleeing the scene of the accident.

Michael Fisher, 48, faces charges of first-degree threatening and breach of peace, as well as motor vehicle charges.

According to police, Fisher rear-ended another driver at the intersection of Route 75 and Schoephoester Road around 8 p.m. Monday. The victim reported that when he got out of his vehicle to look for damage, Fisher drove off.

The victim then followed Fisher and tried to stop the suspect from escaping by blocking Fisher’s vehicle with his own. Fisher then allegedly got out of his own car and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the victim, demanding the victim move his car.

Police ran the information on the suspect vehicle and identified Fisher as the owner. They found Fisher at his home in East Windsor along with a black replica pistol, which was in plain view on the couch, police said. The victim identified Fisher as the person who pointed the gun at him.

Fisher was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.