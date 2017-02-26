Massachusetts police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and stabbing early Sunday morning in Raynham.

Police were called to a home on Elm Street East at 1:10 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Authorities say a man was allegedly trying to rob a juvenile when another man stepped in to try and stop him.

The victim who was stabbed in the neck was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Honda Civic with three other men. It's believed he may be from the Quincy area.

Police released a picture of the suspect that they say was taken at the time of the incident.

Authorities are hoping someone recognizes the suspect and calls police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Raynham Police at 508-824-2717.