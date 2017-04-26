Man, Woman Shot Outside 7-11 in Lowell

Two people were shot outside of a convenience store in Lowell, Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of a 7-11 store located at 494 Bridge Street in Lowell around 5 a.m.

Police say the victims are a man and woman who have yet to be identified.

No information on their injuries has been released at this point.

Police have also blocked off part of Read Street, which is around the corner from the double shooting scene

More to come.