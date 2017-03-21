A former New Hampshire daycare employee is facing assault charges after allegedly abusing infants in her care.

Manchester police say Chelsea Blais, 32, of Manchester was arrested.

Detectives started their investigation earlier this month into allegations that a worker at Alpha Bits Learning Center was inappropriately caring for and possibly abusing infants.

As a result of their investigation, police say Blais has been charged with four counts of simple assault against three different victims, all of whom are under the age of 1.

It's not clear when Blais' employment at the daycare center ended or if she has an attorney.

Investigators say Alpha Bits Learning Center has been cooperating and is working with families.

Police say the state's Department of Health and Human Services' child care licensing unit helped in its investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.