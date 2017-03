A Marshfield, Massachusetts, police officer was injured while riding his motorcycle on Route 18 in Weymouth, Mass., on Tuesday afternoon. No word on the extend of the officers injuries.

Office Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Weymouth, Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police confirm a Marshfield police officer was injured in a crash involving his motorcycle.

State police say it happened in Weymouth on a ramp from Route 18 southbound to Route 3 north.

The officer was taken to South Shore Hospital. The officer's condition is currently unknown.

No other details were immediately available.