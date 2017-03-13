Massachusetts is gearing up for a winter storm expected to dump over a foot of snow on the majority of the state.

Massachusetts Gears Up for Over A Foot of Snow

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is predicting snowfall amounts of 14-18 inches across most of the state Tuesday morning into Tuesday night.

The Cape and Islands has potential for rain to mix with snow which could result in less snow, somewhere around 2-6 inches.

Snow is expected to begin quickly around 4 a.m. in Western Massachusetts and closer to 8 a.m. in central Mass,. before tapering off Tuesday afternoon.

Massachusetts Gets Ready For Snow

Locals react to the cold weather and the blizzard expected to hit New England. Perry Russom reports. (Published Saturday, March 11, 2017)

Light snow will continue throughout Tuesday night, especially in northern Massachusetts.

MEMA expects the snow to fall at 2-4 inches per hour beginning on the south coast and southern points of Massachusetts.

Wind gusts of 30-50 mph inland and 60-70 mph along the Cape and Islands are expected as well as minor to moderate coastal flooding.

Visibility will be reduced to zero in some areas during the height of the storm and power outages, especially in southeastern Massachusetts, are likely.