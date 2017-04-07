Lawmakers in Massachusetts are putting forward a new measure that would raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21.

According to the Boston Globe, lawmakers hope to pass the measure by the end of June.

Currently, buyers have to be at least 18-years-old.

Lawmakers in favor of the measure argue that raising the age would standardize it with the legal age necessary to purchase alcohol and marijuana.

Currently more than 140 towns and cities, including Boston and Worcester, have raised the age to 21. If approved, the decision would apply to the entire state.

Those against the age increase believe the measure is unfair to young adults who are able to serve in the military, drive a car and vote, but would no longer be able to purchase cigarettes.

The new measure would grandfather in those who are already 18-years-old or older.