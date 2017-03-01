Feds Begin Investigation Into Fatal Methuen Plane Crash | NECN
Feds Begin Investigation Into Fatal Methuen Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the scene on Wednesday

By Jeff Saperstone and Rob Michaelson

    Federal investigators are expected to be on the scene of a deadly plane crash into a multi-condo building that claimed the life of a former Massachusetts mayor in Methuen on Tuesday.

    The plane piloted by Alan Lavender took a nose dive and crashed into the building on Riverview Boulevard around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Lavender, who served as the mayor of Newburyport from 2002 to 2003, was killed in the crash.

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017)

    Officials say Lavender was was flying an experimental plan, called a Sonex, that he built himself.

    Investigators say the 60-year-old pilot was trying to land at the nearby Lawrence Municipal Airport.

    A total of 34 people have been temporarily displaced after the crash.

    The condo complex was the site of another small aircraft crash in 1999.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

