Feds Begin Investigation Into Fatal Methuen Plane Crash

Federal investigators are expected to be on the scene of a deadly plane crash into a multi-condo building that claimed the life of a former Massachusetts mayor in Methuen on Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the scene on Wednesday.

The plane piloted by Alan Lavender took a nose dive and crashed into the building on Riverview Boulevard around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lavender, who served as the mayor of Newburyport from 2002 to 2003, was killed in the crash.

Plane Crashes Into Condo Building, Killing the Pilot

Emergency crews were at the scene of a deadly small plane crash into a condo building in Methuen, Massachusetts. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017)

Officials say Lavender was was flying an experimental plan, called a Sonex, that he built himself.

Investigators say the 60-year-old pilot was trying to land at the nearby Lawrence Municipal Airport.

A total of 34 people have been temporarily displaced after the crash.

The condo complex was the site of another small aircraft crash in 1999.