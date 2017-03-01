Feds Begin Investigation Into Fatal Methuen Plane Crash

Federal investigators are expected to be on the scene of a deadly plane crash into a multi-condo building that claimed the life of a former Massachusetts mayor in Methuen on Tuesday.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the scene on Wednesday.
The plane piloted by Alan Lavender took a nose dive and crashed into the building on Riverview Boulevard around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lavender, who served as the mayor of Newburyport from 2002 to 2003, was killed in the crash.
Officials say Lavender was was flying an experimental plan, called a Sonex, that he built himself.
Investigators say the 60-year-old pilot was trying to land at the nearby Lawrence Municipal Airport.
A total of 34 people have been temporarily displaced after the crash.
The condo complex was the site of another small aircraft crash in 1999.