NH Expected to Increase Funding for War on Drugs

The New Hampshire Senate has approved an extra $4.5 million to fight the war on drugs, with much of the money going toward hiring five new state troopers to patrol the Massachusetts border.

More than a million dollars would go to hiring five new state troopers to intercept drugs coming into the Granite State from Massachusetts.

"I agree with it, they should, because it's getting bad," said Cheryl Vanmeter of Salem, New Hampshire.

Those additions troopers would be assigned to the communities on the Massachusetts border, targeting drug dealing traveling north.

"Their whole deal would be to dismantle the drug routes that are commonly used by drug dealers coming into the State of New Hampshire," explained Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard.

In many cases, those dealers are driving directly into Willards city. His department started targeting low level dealers in the summer of 2015. Operation Granite Hammer is now a statewide program that, under this bill, would get an additional $2.5 million.

"What drug dealers need to know, is we're going to come after you, we're going to disrupt your transportation routes, we're going to seize your money, seize your vehicles," Willard promised. "Then, if any of your drugs, the poison you put on our streets, lead to death of a citizen, be prepared to do a sentence that's akin to a murder."

The bill is expected to pass the House and Gov. Chris Sununu has promised to sign it.