NH Police Seek Driver Who Fled Scene of Accident

Police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of an accident in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Union St and Spruce St at around 10:55 p.m.

A 2005 Honda Pilot had been traveling east on Spruce St when a 2000 Mercedes Benz crashed into it traveling north on Union St.

The crash propelled the Honda onto the sidewalk and into the building at 373 Union St that houses QC Bike Collective.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Mercedez Benz fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Two of the three passengers in the Honda Pilot requested medical attention as a precaution and were taken to local area hospitals.

This crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You can also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 and provide an anonymous tip.