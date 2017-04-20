Bishop Accused of Impersonating Cop, Reckless Driving

Police said he led police to believe he was a member of the New York Police Department.

A volunteer bishop from New York is accused of impersonating a police officer and driving recklessly on Interstate 95 North in Greenwich on Wednesday evening.

State police said they received several 911 calls about a Nissan SUV from New York that had emergency lights on near exit 3 in Greenwich just after 6:45 p.m., police said.

State police spotted the vehicle and said it was passing other drivers, tailgating, cutting from one side of the highway to the other and going on and off the center median.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Popeye Whittingham, of New York, New York, then passed state troopers who were dealing with separate crashes on I-95 North at exit 17, state police said.

State police stopped Wittingham and said the registration of the SUV was expired and the vehicle had been registered to a private person.

Whittingham led state police to believe he was a New York City police officer and showed a detective badge, according to a news release from state police.

When police investigated further, they said they learned that Whittingham is a volunteer bishop with the 32nd precinct and has no police powers.

They said he also has several aliases an arrest history, which includes criminal attempt to commit murder and weapons violations charges in New York State.

He posted $2,500 bond and is due in court in Norwalk on May 3.