Nashua Woman Killed During High Speed Chase | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Nashua Woman Killed During High Speed Chase

Garcia was ejected from her car and transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with serious injuries

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shutterstock

    A Nashua woman was killed in a crash after leading police on a high speed chase in Nashua early Wednesday morning.

    Around 12:50 a.m., Jessica Garcia, 26 of Nashua, New Hampshire, fled from a state police officer during a motor vehicle stop on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua near exit 8.

    Garcia, who was driving a 2006 Nissan Maxima, lost control and crashed while taking the exit 7W off ramp.

    Garcia was ejected from her car and transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with serious injuries.

    Police said that Garcia was driving at a high rate of speed when she crashed and the incident remains under investigation. The exit 7 south bound on ramp from Amherst St. was closed for approximately 2 hours while Troopers investigated the accident.

    Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact TR. E. Francois at the New Hampshire State Police – Troop B Barracks at 603-223-8492.

    Published at 10:33 AM EST on Dec 21, 2016

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices