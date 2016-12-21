Nashua Woman Killed During High Speed Chase

A Nashua woman was killed in a crash after leading police on a high speed chase in Nashua early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m., Jessica Garcia, 26 of Nashua, New Hampshire, fled from a state police officer during a motor vehicle stop on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua near exit 8.

Garcia, who was driving a 2006 Nissan Maxima, lost control and crashed while taking the exit 7W off ramp.

Garcia was ejected from her car and transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said that Garcia was driving at a high rate of speed when she crashed and the incident remains under investigation. The exit 7 south bound on ramp from Amherst St. was closed for approximately 2 hours while Troopers investigated the accident.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact TR. E. Francois at the New Hampshire State Police – Troop B Barracks at 603-223-8492.