The aunts of a 23-year-old man who was rescued at sea have filed a lawsuit accusing him of killing his mother — their sister — and his grandfather in order to collect millions of his inheritance.

The lawsuit calls Nathan Carman the prime suspect in Linda Carman's presumed death at sea and the fatal 2013 shooting of his grandfather, John Chakalos.

The suit, which was filed in a New Hampshire probate court that oversees Chakalos' estate, asked the court "to declare that the murderer was Nathan Carman -- John's grandson, their nephew -- and that Nathan committed this heinous act out of malice and greed."

Carman currently lives in Vernon, Vermont, and has not been charged in either case.

He was rescued more than 100 miles off of Martha's Vineyard last September after more than a week on a life raft following a fishing trip disaster with his mother. Her body was never recovered.

The Boston Globe reports Chakalos, a real estate developer who owned homes in New Hampshire and Connecticut, left his daughters a $44 million estate, and that Nathan Carman was Linda Carman's only child.