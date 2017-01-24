New Hampshire Man Believes He Gave Trump Idea to Run For President | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

New Hampshire Man Believes He Gave Trump Idea to Run For President

Mike Dunbar, of Portsmouth, started a "Draft Trump for President" in 1987

By Frank Holland

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A New Hampshire man believes he may have given Donald Trump the idea to run for president nearly three decades ago.

    In 1987, Mike Dunbar, of Portsmouth, started a "Draft Trump for President" movement and arranged for the then 41-year-old businessman to speak at his Rotary luncheon.

    "He’s what I saw in 1987 a man of action, a man who gets things done," said Dunbar. "I planted a seed and that tree grew and it's not become a tree and its borne fruit."

    Trump arrived that October day by helicopter and delivered his speech to the rotary club. Dunbar said it was very similar to Trump's inauguration address.

    "I believed he had what it took. He does have what it takes. He’s now President Trump," said Dunbar.

    Dunbar, a chair maker by trade, went on to win a city council seat himself. But he says his biggest political win is giving Trump a start.

    "History pivoted, history turned and I was there and I created the pivot around which it turned," he said.

    Published 30 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices