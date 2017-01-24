A New Hampshire man believes he may have given Donald Trump the idea to run for president nearly three decades ago.

In 1987, Mike Dunbar, of Portsmouth, started a "Draft Trump for President" movement and arranged for the then 41-year-old businessman to speak at his Rotary luncheon.

"He’s what I saw in 1987 a man of action, a man who gets things done," said Dunbar. "I planted a seed and that tree grew and it's not become a tree and its borne fruit."

Trump arrived that October day by helicopter and delivered his speech to the rotary club. Dunbar said it was very similar to Trump's inauguration address.

"I believed he had what it took. He does have what it takes. He’s now President Trump," said Dunbar.

Dunbar, a chair maker by trade, went on to win a city council seat himself. But he says his biggest political win is giving Trump a start.

"History pivoted, history turned and I was there and I created the pivot around which it turned," he said.