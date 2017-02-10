A Brockton, Massachusetts, man is being held without bail after police say he kidnapped and raped a woman then left her half-naked in a parking lot in Raynham.

No Bail for Man Accused in Kidnapping, Rape

According to The Enterprise, Nathanial Simmons was arrested Wednesday after ditching his victim in a Wal-Mart parking lot and leading police on a short chase that ended in a crash.

He's a level 3 sex offender who served prison time for raping three other women, and was originally deemed too dangerous to be released.

His lawyer says despite witness reports, Simmons denies he did anything wrong.

He is set to be back in court on Monday.