No Foul Play Suspected in Death of Baby Who Died at Mendon Church | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings, Watches in Effect
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

No Foul Play Suspected in Death of Baby Who Died at Mendon Church

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FILE - Getty Images

    No foul play is suspected in the death of a 10-week-old boy who died Tuesday night at a church in Mendon, Massachusetts, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

    Authorities said the boy was discovered unresponsive at the Bethany Church Day Care Center on Cape Road around 5 p.m. by his mother, who had arrived to pick him up.

    The baby was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

    The district attorney's office said that, at this time, there are no signs of foul play.

    The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices