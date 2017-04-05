No foul play is suspected in the death of a 10-week-old boy who died Tuesday night at a church in Mendon, Massachusetts, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said the boy was discovered unresponsive at the Bethany Church Day Care Center on Cape Road around 5 p.m. by his mother, who had arrived to pick him up.

The baby was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The district attorney's office said that, at this time, there are no signs of foul play.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.