Non-Profit Provides Donations for Vests for 10 Police K9s

Ten Massachusetts state police K9s will be outfitted with body armor vests, thanks to a local non-profit.

State police say the donations from East Taunton-based Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. totals over $10,000.

Each of the vests is sponsored by an anonymous donor. The donation to provide one vest is $1,050.

The vests, which are protective against stabs and bullets, will go to Kato, Cairo, Luca, Bruno, Echo, Fathom, Felix, Vlk, Bolo, and Klaas, and will be embroidered with the sentiment "In honor of Olivia, Nala and Ella."

State police say they are thankful for the donations.