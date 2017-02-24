Non-Profit Provides Donations for Vests for 10 State Police K9s | NECN
Non-Profit Provides Donations for Vests for 10 State Police K9s

State police say the donation from East Taunton-based Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. totals over $10,000

By Tim Jones

    Massachusetts state police say donations from East Taunton-based Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.will outfit 10 K9s with protective vests.

    Ten Massachusetts state police K9s will be outfitted with body armor vests, thanks to a local non-profit.

    State police say the donations from East Taunton-based Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. totals over $10,000.

    Each of the vests is sponsored by an anonymous donor. The donation to provide one vest is $1,050.

    The vests, which are protective against stabs and bullets, will go to Kato, Cairo, Luca, Bruno, Echo, Fathom, Felix, Vlk, Bolo, and Klaas, and will be embroidered with the sentiment "In honor of Olivia, Nala and Ella."

    State police say they are thankful for the donations.

