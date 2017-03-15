Conn. Woman Gives Birth During Blizzard

Tuesday's blizzard brought lots of snow to Connecticut and one special delivery for a North Stonington family.

The Hardee family welcomed their third child, Harrison Everett Hardee, at Backus Hospital at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday.

A statement from the hospital says the hours leading up to the birth were a bit stressful for mom Lisa Hardee because her husband, Joseph, is in the Navy and currently deployed.

“The staff was wonderful. Everyone was so accommodating,” Hardee said, according to the hospital.

The bundle of joy, born at 7 pounds, 1 ounce, is a younger brother to 4- and 6-year-old sisters.