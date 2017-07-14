Northern Lights Coming to New England

It's not often that we get the chance to see the Aurora Borealis, but after months of little or no action from our sun, this may be the weekend.

A huge M2 class solar flare erupted from the surface of the sun Thursday around 10 p.m. This set off a chain of events that led up to a CME, or Coronal Mass Ejection. Essentially, robust energy was hurled away from the sun, across the solar system, and directed toward Earth.

Our magnetic field is up to the task to deflect that energy (and subsequently protect us), but in doing so, it will put on a brilliant light show. The brightest color tapestry will be across the high latitudes -– Alaska, Central and Northern Canada, and the northernmost part of the United States.

That puts northern New England in the crosshairs for a potentially colorful display on Sunday and Monday night. To see it, you simply need patience and a dark sky. Look north any time after sunset.

Happy viewing!