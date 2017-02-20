On a holiday meant to honor Presidents of the United States, protesters across the country denounced President Donald Trump, holding "Not My President Rallies," including people in Augusta, Maine.

In Maine, protesters gathered outside the State House in Augusta Monday morning.

"I don't see [Presidents Day] as something that should be celebrated," said Jazpyer Harrington, who organized the Maine rally.

About 100 people protested in the city, joining the thousands nationwide on Presidents Day.

Chanting "LePage and Trump have got to go," and "Susan Collins, pay attention," the Maine protesters had a message for Republican lawmakers.

"Trump is diminishing the presidency," said Chris Kenoyer, "And John McCain knows it, Lindsey Graham knows it, and Susan Collins knows it. Will they have the guts to stand up and oppose him?"

But leadership in the Maine GOP see President Trump, and his first month in office, differently.

"He's fulfilling all of the promises he said he would," said Maine GOP spokeswoman Nina McLaughlin. "We really think it's sad that these liberal activists are refusing to accept that the reality that President Trump is our President now. Maybe they're not happy about it, but I think they should be using their time to find ways to come together."