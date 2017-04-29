Off-Duty Springfield Officer Arrests Shooting Suspect

A Springfield police officer is being applauded for arresting a shooting suspect while off-duty.

Officer Runuel Bibby was driving to the police station on Pearl Street when he says he observed a car back up quickly from a driveway. A male is then said to have run over to the car and fired shots at the passenger.

While the car with the victim drove away, Officer Bibby went after the shooter. Using his police radio, he called for help and was joined by two additional officers. The officers said Bibby had the suspect, David Ocasio-Pagan, 35, cuffed, disarmed and on the ground when they arrived.

Pagan of 653 State Street, Springfield, MA was charged with carrying a firearm without license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The victim is being treated at a hospital. The suspect Ocasio-Pagan will be held until Monday morning and arraigned in Springfield District Court.



