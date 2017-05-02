PD: 2 Cambridge, Mass. People Missing in Separate Cases

Two Cambridge, Massachusetts, residents are missing in two separate cases, according to police.

Officials are looking for 17-year-old Courtland Hall and 49-year-old Janet Reyno.

Hall was last seen April 27 in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Western Avenue in Cambridge.

He is 6' tall and around 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, jean shorts and black sneakers.

Reyno was last seen on April 24 in the area of Normandy Avenue in Cambridge.

She is 5'4" tall and has read hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a pink-striped sweatshirt, gold-rim glasses, dark jeans and a pink hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-349-9309.