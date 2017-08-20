A woman has gone missing along with her two children, according to police in Arlington, Massachusetts.

Arlington resident Jessica Eisnor, 40, was last seen along with her children in Falmouth on Friday. She has a 6-year-old boy, Stephen, and a 2-year-old girl named Natalie.

"We are especially concerned about the safety and well being of the children in this situation," said Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan. "If anyone has any information about where Ms. Eisnor is, we ask that they immediately call the police."

To contact police about Eisnor's whereabouts, call the Arlington department at 781-643-1212 or the Falmouth department at 774-255-4527.