PD: Body Found in Burned Out Home ID'd as Homeowner

A body found in the basement of a Salem, New Hampshire, home following an explosion and fire on Tuesday has been identified as the homeowner.

Salem police said the body has been identified as 55-year-old Charles Hill. He was found in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was in possession of an unknown type 7.62 mm long rifle, a 9mm handgun, a .45 caliber handgun, two knives and 136 rounds of ammunition for the three firearms.

Additionally, over 1,700 rounds of ammunition and four exploded magazines were found in the home.

The cause of the fire yas yet to be determined.