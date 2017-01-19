PD: Teenage Girl Assaulted by Unknown Man While Walking

Police in Hingham, Massachusetts say a teenage girl was assaulted by a man Wednesday night.

The assault happened around 9 p.m. as the girl walked near 16 North St.

She told police the man grabbed her and pulled her pants down to her knees. The victim began kicking and screaming at the man, who then fled down North Street toward Station Street.

The victim ran to a nearby business and reported the incident.

The suspect never spoke during the incident. He is described as 5’5”, very skinny, and was wearing tight black pants, a black sweatshirt and a black mask over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.