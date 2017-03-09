The New England Patriots have already made one move and are said to be discussing several others as the free agency period begins on Thursday.

--> CLICK HERE FOR FREE AGENCY UPDATES FROM CSNNE<--

The Patriots traded a fourth round draft choice to the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday for tight end Dwayne Allen and the Colts' sixth round pick.

Allen acknowledged the trade on Twitter, where he thanked Colts fans for their support and wrote he was "humbled and eager to earn the right to be called a New England Patriot" on Twitter.

He will replace free agent tight end Martellus Bennett, who is not expected to resign and said goodbye to Pats fans on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I'm going to miss you," he said. "T'was Fun. Thank you for the good times. To infinity and beyond..."

The free agent signing period opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter is already reporting that the Patriots are expected to sign Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephen Gilmore.

ESPN's Dianna Russini is also reporting that the Patriots are considering trading another cornerback - Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler - to the New Orleans Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The Patriots extended a one-year, $3.91 million tender to Butler earlier this week and have been linked to Cooks in previous trade rumors.