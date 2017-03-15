Elderly Man Dies After Being Hit by Plow

Man Hit and Killed by Plow in East Hartford

An elderly man died after being hit by a plow in East Hartford during Tuesday's storm.

Police responded to the Willow Arms Apartments at 446 Main Street for the accident.

Police described the victim as an elderly man. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

"The fatal accident late this afternoon during the storm is a tragedy. Our thoughts are with the deceased family at this time," Mayor Marcia Leclerc said in a statement.

The plow was being driven by a private contractor, according to police. The driver was distraught and it cooperating with police, according to authorities.

The accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate, police said.