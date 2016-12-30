Police: 5 Suspects Sought in Armed Home Invasion | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: 5 Suspects Sought in Armed Home Invasion

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    FILE: Police car lights.

    Authorities are investigating after five men, two of them reportedly armed, broke into a Massachusetts home and forced the people inside into a bedroom as they stole valuables.

    Worcester police say officers responded to an apartment on Lovell Street Thursday evening for a reported home invasion.

    When they arrived, they found eight people - six juveniles ranging in age from 8 to 17 and two adults - inside the apartment.

    The suspects, who had their faces covered, allegedly forced their way through the apartment's rear door and demanded cash.

    They stole cellphones, jewelry and an undisclosed amount of cash, but before leaving, they forced the victims inside a bedroom.

    After waiting a few minutes, the victims called police.

    No one was injured in the ordeal.

    Police say two of the suspects were described as very tall, and one suspect possibly had a Jamaican accent.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police at (508) 799-8651 or anonymously sent a text message with a tip to 274637 TIPWPD.

    Published 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices