Police: 5 Suspects Sought in Armed Home Invasion

Authorities are investigating after five men, two of them reportedly armed, broke into a Massachusetts home and forced the people inside into a bedroom as they stole valuables.

Worcester police say officers responded to an apartment on Lovell Street Thursday evening for a reported home invasion.

When they arrived, they found eight people - six juveniles ranging in age from 8 to 17 and two adults - inside the apartment.

The suspects, who had their faces covered, allegedly forced their way through the apartment's rear door and demanded cash.

They stole cellphones, jewelry and an undisclosed amount of cash, but before leaving, they forced the victims inside a bedroom.

After waiting a few minutes, the victims called police.

No one was injured in the ordeal.

Police say two of the suspects were described as very tall, and one suspect possibly had a Jamaican accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police at (508) 799-8651 or anonymously sent a text message with a tip to 274637 TIPWPD.