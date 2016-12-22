The owner put up a fight and chased the man out of the store. (Published 5 hours ago)

A man who police believe may have been involved in an armed robbery in Massachusetts on Wednesday is in custody.

Police say a man wearing a dark red hooded sweatshirt, with a black vest over it entered Gris Market on Second St. in Framingham, Massachusetts and showed a gun to the clerk.

The owner put up a fight and chased the man out of the store.

A police detective near the scene arrested the suspect around 8 p.m.

The same suspect is believed to have been involved in another armed robbery at El Picante Convenience Store on Union Avenue Wednesday morning. An armed robbery suspect in Natick was also wearing similar clothing.

Police have surveillance video of a suspect wearing a similar sweatshirt and vest Tuesday at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 9 Eastbound near the Oak Street intersection.