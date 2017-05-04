Police: 'Burglar' Was Student Playing 'Assassin' Game

Police in Massachusetts say an elderly woman trapped what she thought was a burglar in her garage only to find it was a teen with a water gun targeting the wrong house.

Hopkinton police say the teenager was playing a game called "Senior Assassins" in which members of the senior class try to soak an assigned target.

After escaping from the garage, the teen was picked up by a car that witnesses saw speeding off. Police pulled over the vehicle, drawing their guns as they approached it. They found a large water gun in the car and quickly realized what had happened.

Police sent an email to parents calling the game "potentially dangerous" and saying Hopkinton High School and the police are against it.

The teen was not charged.