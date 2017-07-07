Police: Cab Driver to Be Charged in Logan Pedestrian Crash

10 taxi drivers have been injured in an accident involving faulty mechanics on a cab.

A cab driver will face charges in a crash that injured 10 fellow drivers Monday at Logan International Airport in East Boston.

Fifty-six-year-old Lutant Clenord of Cambridge, an employee of Metro Cab, remained on the scene after striking the victims at a taxi pool on Porter Street at Tomahawk Drive.

Friday, Massachusetts State Police said they would seek to charge Clenord with operating to endanger after investigators determined the crash was caused by operator error.

None of the victims' injuries were life-threatening, but one 43-year-old man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in serious but stable condition.

After the crash, Clenord told NBC Boston it was an accident caused by some kind of mechanical problem with his car. He said that in 23 years of driving a cab, he had never experienced anything like this, claiming that his car suddenly accelerated as he approached the taxi pool, and the brake would not work.

"When I see I’m going to hit something... I thought I’m going to die," Clenord recalled. "I can’t stop. More spinning."

Police said Monday they did not believe the incident was deliberate.

"I tried to explain everything, what happened, not my fault, they have to find out what the problem was in the car," Clenord said Monday.

State police have filed a threat notification with the Registry of Motor Vehicles in attempt to have Clenord's license revoked. His hackney license has been suspended indefinitely and turned over to Boston Police.

It was not immediately clear if Clenord had an attorney.

