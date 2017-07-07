Police: Cab Driver to Be Charged in Logan Pedestrian Crash | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: Cab Driver to Be Charged in Logan Pedestrian Crash

By Mike Pescaro and Caroline Connolly

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    10 taxi drivers have been injured in an accident involving faulty mechanics on a cab.

    (Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017)

    A cab driver will face charges in a crash that injured 10 fellow drivers Monday at Logan International Airport in East Boston.

    Fifty-six-year-old Lutant Clenord of Cambridge, an employee of Metro Cab, remained on the scene after striking the victims at a taxi pool on Porter Street at Tomahawk Drive.

    Friday, Massachusetts State Police said they would seek to charge Clenord with operating to endanger after investigators determined the crash was caused by operator error.

    None of the victims' injuries were life-threatening, but one 43-year-old man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in serious but stable condition.

    Taxi Crashes Into Group of Pedestrians at Logan Airport

    [NATL-BOS] Taxi Crashes Into Group of Pedestrians at Logan Airport
    NBC Boston

    After the crash, Clenord told NBC Boston it was an accident caused by some kind of mechanical problem with his car. He said that in 23 years of driving a cab, he had never experienced anything like this, claiming that his car suddenly accelerated as he approached the taxi pool, and the brake would not work.

    "When I see I’m going to hit something... I thought I’m going to die," Clenord recalled. "I can’t stop. More spinning."

    Police said Monday they did not believe the incident was deliberate.

    "I tried to explain everything, what happened, not my fault, they have to find out what the problem was in the car," Clenord said Monday.

    State police have filed a threat notification with the Registry of Motor Vehicles in attempt to have Clenord's license revoked. His hackney license has been suspended indefinitely and turned over to Boston Police.

    It was not immediately clear if Clenord had an attorney.

    Taxi Strikes Group of Pedestrians at Logan

    [NECN] Taxi Strikes Group of Pedestrians at Logan

    A cab crashed into a group of people Monday at a taxi pool at Logan International Airport.

    (Published Monday, July 3, 2017)
    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices