Police Chief Tells the Grieving to Visit a Medium - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Chief Tells the Grieving to Visit a Medium

Seek a connection to the afterlife by meeting with a medium

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Chief Tells the Grieving to Visit a Medium
    Getty Images/Stockbyte Silver

    A police chief in Rhode Island gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Seek a connection to the afterlife by meeting with a medium.

    Barrington Chief John LaCross lost his brother Joey to suicide nearly 40 years ago and later consulted people calling themselves mediums who he says helped him cope. Now he recommends mediums to the grieving.

    One is Dan Converse, who lost his teenage son to a car accident. Converse says he now believes that he is "still connected to my son spiritually and that we will meet again."

    The president of the National Association of Chiefs of Police says he's not ready to dismiss mediums as crack science if people believe they're being helped. But skeptics say people calling themselves mediums ask questions that make them seem psychic when they are not.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices