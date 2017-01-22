Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead in Lawrence

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lawrence.
Police first responded to an apartment on 305 Prospect Street around 12 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers discovered the 32-year-old woman was dead, and are investigating it as a homicide.
Neighbors are still waiting to find out what exactly happened.
“They need to find [the suspect] real quick, because I don’t feel safe where I live,” said neighbor Luis Felix.
Along with Lawrence State Police, the Massachusetts State Police are currently searching for a person of interest.
More to come.
Published 2 hours ago