Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead in Lawrence

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lawrence.

Police first responded to an apartment on 305 Prospect Street around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers discovered the 32-year-old woman was dead, and are investigating it as a homicide.

Neighbors are still waiting to find out what exactly happened.

“They need to find [the suspect] real quick, because I don’t feel safe where I live,” said neighbor Luis Felix.

Along with Lawrence State Police, the Massachusetts State Police are currently searching for a person of interest.

More to come.