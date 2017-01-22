Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead in Lawrence | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead in Lawrence

By Jonathan Choe

    An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Lawrence. Jonathan Choe reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lawrence.

    Police first responded to an apartment on 305 Prospect Street around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

    Officers discovered the 32-year-old woman was dead, and are investigating it as a homicide.

    Neighbors are still waiting to find out what exactly happened.

    “They need to find [the suspect] real quick, because I don’t feel safe where I live,” said neighbor Luis Felix.

    Along with Lawrence State Police, the Massachusetts State Police are currently searching for a person of interest.

    More to come.

