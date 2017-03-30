Police and the state fire marshal's office are investigating after a 2-alarm fire damaged a home in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a raging fire broke out at the home. The conditions were so bad that firefighters were forced to attack the blaze from outside.

The blaze caused substantial damage to the building, and the cause remains unknown.

Tewksbury fire officials confirmed that the tenant or tenants had been evicted from the home earlier Wednesday. Police also responded to the home for some sort of a complaint.

Arson investigators and Tewksbury police were at the scene Thursday.

The homeowner did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment. It is unclear who the tenant or tenants may have been or where they are.

A friend of the tenants who did not want to be identified was at the home on Thursday and said only that "something bad happened here."