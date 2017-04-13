Suspect Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

A Suffield police officer shot and killed a suspect after an interaction during a motor vehicle stop on Thursday, according to state police.

The incident took place near East Street around 12:30 p.m.

The officer fired at least one round, striking the man. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Suffield police initially said officers in the area responded to the report of a stolen car, but state police would not speculate on what led to the incident.

The officer invovled in the incident was not injured, but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The State Police Central District Major Crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

The name of the suspect and the name of the officer involved have not been released.