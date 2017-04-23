Police Investigating Suspicious Untimely Death at House

State and Torrington Police are investigating a suspicious death in what people are describing as quiet neighborhood..

The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit is investigating the suspicious untimely death of a person at a house in Torrington.

Torrington police said they were called to a home on Cider Mill Crossing around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of an unresponsive person.

“At this time we are treating this as a suspicious death,” Lt. Bart Barown, Torrington Police, said.

Police are saying nothing about the person who died or exactly what about the death is concerning to them.

The street is part of development called “Torringford Ridge Estates” and neighbors say it’s a 55-plus community.

They say a man and woman lived in the home, but police would not say if the couple was somehow involved.

People who live in the area say it’s a quiet neighborhood. Police wanted to reassure neighbors who might be nervous.

“This is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to anyone else in the public,” Barown said.

Connecticut State Police are helping with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.