Police: Man With 18 Drunken Driving Offenses Crashes Car

By Tim Jones

    A man with 18 drunken driving offenses on his record crashed into a utility pole in Falmouth, Massachusetts, and alcohol appeared to be a factor, according to police.

    Francis Vierkant, 58, of Mashpee, crashed his vehicle Thursday night on North Falmouth Highway near the intersection of McMenamy Drive.

    Falmouth police say the car crashed through a utility pole, causing live wires to fall in the road. Vierkant was also trapped inside the vehicle after the crash.

    Responding crews extricated Vierkant from the vehicle and he was flown to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries.

    Vierkant has 18 prior drunken driving offenses in Massachusetts and Florida.

    It is not clear if he will be facing charges.

    The road was closed for an extended period of time, but the utility pole has been replaced and the road has since reopened.

    Published 38 minutes ago

