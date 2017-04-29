New Hampshire police are asking for the public's held in identifying a man who they say broke into a Toys "R" Us in Manchester overnight.

Police responded to the Keller Street store at 2:32 a.m. for an alarm. When they arrived, a window in front of the store was broken but no suspect was found.

Police said review of surveillance video showed a suspect inside the store taking several Xbox One gaming systems.

Authorities said by the time stamp on the video, the suspect was in and out of the store in about two minutes.

The suspect was wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, light blue jeans and white shoes or sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 and provide an anonymous tip.