Police in Sanford, Maine say they are looking for a woman who was last seen last month.

Kerry Rear, 40, of Patriots Place, was last seen on Jan. 22 at the South Sanford Dunkin’ Donuts.

A concerned family member contacted police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 207-324-9170 Ext 227.

You can also leave an anonymous tip at 207-324-9170 and press option 4.