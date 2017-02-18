Pressing Pause on Winter

It’s an unseasonably warm weekend throughout New England.

Most of us are having to do some puddle jumping thanks to the rapid snowmelt. Temperatures will be even warmer Sunday. Highs will reach 50 along the coast and mid to even upper 50s are possible inland. You might think we’d be close to record territory, but the record high temperature in Boston on Sunday is 65°. That record will survive another year.

A back door cold front will slide through Sunday night. It won’t bring any precipitation, but it will drop our temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Offshore winds will return midweek. Temperatures begin to warm into the mid 40s by Wednesday. Some forecast models are hinting at widespread 60s on Thursday. At this point, we think that is a bit ambitious, but it certainly is possible. 65° is the record high temperature for Thursday. Records will likely fall across inland locations.

One would think we’d eventually see a return to seasonably cold weather soon, but it doesn’t look like we will. Temperatures will stay above average for the next 10 days, which takes us all the way to the last day of February! In the meteorological world, March 1st is the first day of Spring.

Yes, colder weather will return, but now that we are at this point of the winter, those cold snaps last less and less time. Snow that falls, typically melts in a couple of days – thanks to the high sun angle.

Daylight Saving Time is only 22 days away, and Memorial Day - the unofficial start to summer - is 99 days away!