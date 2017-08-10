Abidan Rivera, 35, of Taunton, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged by Quincy police with open and gross lewdness on Aug. 10

A Massachusetts man is accused of exposing himself in front of a child in the toy aisle of a Walmart.

Abidan Rivera, 35, of Taunton, was arrested and charged with open and gross lewdness on Wednesday.

Quincy police say officers headed to the Walmart on Falls Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a man who exposed himself to a young girl inside the store.

When they arrived, officers spoke with the victim's mother, who said she and her daughters were in the toy section when a man exposed his genitals to one of her daughters.

Man Accused of Exposing Himself to 2 Young Girls

A man appeared in court Tuesday after allegedly after allegedly exposing himself to two young children at a Savers store in Saugus, Massachusetts. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016)

The mother told officers she couldn't find the suspect, but while she was trying to tell a store employee, one of her daughters pointed to a man, later identified as Rivera, and said he was the person who exposed himself to her, according to police, which is when the child's mother started taking a short video to document Rivera's description.

Officers were able to find Rivera in the store thanks to the store's security team and surveillance camera, and also saw footage recording the incident in question, which police say shows the young girl turn toward Rivera, who was standing a few feet away with his pants down.

Rivera is due in Quincy District Court Thursday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

The Taunton man was charged last year in Saugus for a similar incident inside of a Savers store.